Grenade Attack at Manipur Minister's Residence Sparks Investigation

A grenade, believed to have been thrown by suspected militants, detonated at the residence of Manipur Minister Kashim Vashum in Ukhrul district, causing significant property damage, police reported on Monday. The explosion occurred late Saturday night, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

'Splinters have been recovered, and we have implemented tight security measures following the grenade attack,' a senior officer confirmed. Kashim Vashum and his family were not present at home during the incident.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage of the surrounding areas as part of their investigation. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Tangkhul Naga Long, an apex organization of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, has condemned the attack and urged the police to apprehend the culprits swiftly.

