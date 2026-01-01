Tragic Altercation Results in Fatal Mob Attack in Judwaniya

A young man was killed in a shocking mob attack in broad daylight, reported the police on Thursday. The incident occurred following an altercation on Wednesday near Judwaniya village, under the jurisdiction of Kasya Police Station.

Nishant Singh, known locally as Shaktiman and hailing from Ambapur Tola in Naukatola village, was the victim of this brutal assault. He had traveled a short distance from his home to Judwaniya where a dispute with local youths tragically escalated, ending in his fatal stabbing with a sharp weapon.

In response, a suspect named Naushad Ansari was arrested, and authorities continue searching for other involved parties. Preventive measures include deploying additional police forces in the area to deter further incidents of violence.