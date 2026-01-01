Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Results in Fatal Mob Attack in Judwaniya

A 22-year-old man, Nishant Singh, was killed in a mob attack following a dispute in Judwaniya village. Arrests have been made, but more suspects are sought. Police have increased presence to prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:29 IST
Tragic Altercation Results in Fatal Mob Attack in Judwaniya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man was killed in a shocking mob attack in broad daylight, reported the police on Thursday. The incident occurred following an altercation on Wednesday near Judwaniya village, under the jurisdiction of Kasya Police Station.

Nishant Singh, known locally as Shaktiman and hailing from Ambapur Tola in Naukatola village, was the victim of this brutal assault. He had traveled a short distance from his home to Judwaniya where a dispute with local youths tragically escalated, ending in his fatal stabbing with a sharp weapon.

In response, a suspect named Naushad Ansari was arrested, and authorities continue searching for other involved parties. Preventive measures include deploying additional police forces in the area to deter further incidents of violence.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026