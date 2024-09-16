Russian Drone Barrage Hits Kyiv Region, Injures One

A Russian overnight drone barrage injured one person and damaged five homes in Ukraine's Kyiv region, according to regional authorities.

Governor Ruslan Kravchenko stated that no critical infrastructure in the region surrounding the capital was harmed. Ukrainian air force managed to shoot down 53 out of 56 drones during the attack over central, northern, and southern parts of Ukraine, as per a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Air defence units intercepted nearly 20 drones targeting Kyiv, reported the Ukrainian military. 'Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups,' noted Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, on Telegram. 'Preliminary information indicates no casualties or damage in Kyiv.'

Reuters witnesses described a series of loud explosions likely from air defence systems in action. Russia's 30-month-old full-scale invasion has extensively targeted Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, significantly damaging the power grid and other civilian infrastructure.

No immediate comment came from Moscow. Russia maintains its aerial attacks focus solely on infrastructure vital to Ukraine's war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)