EU Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Over Questionable Governance
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton announced his resignation on social media, citing 'latest developments' and 'questionable governance'. He shared a photo of his resignation letter addressed to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen but did not provide further details.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday that he would resign from his position, sharing the news on social media platform X.
In his post, Breton published a picture of his resignation letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, mentioning 'latest developments' and 'questionable governance' as reasons for his decision.
Breton did not elaborate on the specific issues that compelled his resignation.
