Chief Minister Naidu Calls for Sweeping Governance Reforms in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, urged for comprehensive reforms in government business rules to enhance governance efficiency. Emphasizing technology and data, Naidu called for improved public satisfaction, streamlined services, and significant economic growth. He also highlighted infrastructure development and cost-saving initiatives on state loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:26 IST
In a call for improved governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for radical changes to government business rules, suggesting that if the Constitution can be amended, the same can be done to benefit the public.

Addressing key state officials, Naidu highlighted the importance of technology-driven governance and a data repository, directing an audit of departmental efficiencies. He stressed increased public service satisfaction while committing to maintaining Andhra Pradesh's recently revived brand image through economic successes such as the CII Partnership Summit.

Naidu also pointed to substantial state growth targets, pledging to bolster infrastructure like irrigation and online services. He urged the expedited use of unutilized central funds and loan interest rate negotiations, promoting departmental coordination to bolster public confidence.

