Chief Minister Naidu Calls for Sweeping Governance Reforms in Andhra Pradesh

In a call for improved governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for radical changes to government business rules, suggesting that if the Constitution can be amended, the same can be done to benefit the public.

Addressing key state officials, Naidu highlighted the importance of technology-driven governance and a data repository, directing an audit of departmental efficiencies. He stressed increased public service satisfaction while committing to maintaining Andhra Pradesh's recently revived brand image through economic successes such as the CII Partnership Summit.

Naidu also pointed to substantial state growth targets, pledging to bolster infrastructure like irrigation and online services. He urged the expedited use of unutilized central funds and loan interest rate negotiations, promoting departmental coordination to bolster public confidence.