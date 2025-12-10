Left Menu

Milestone Agreement: Nepal's Path to Youth-Led Governance

Nepal's interim government signed a 10-point agreement with Gen Z representatives, focusing on electoral reforms, human rights investigations, and support for affected families. The agreement aims to establish youth-centric governance, offering compensation and education for protest victims, and introducing a 'No-vote' option to improve accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:00 IST
Milestone Agreement: Nepal's Path to Youth-Led Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's interim government and representatives from Generation Z have signed a pivotal 10-point agreement focusing on electoral reforms and governance improvements. The accord is seen as a response to the youth-led protests that led to the fall of the former government led by K P Sharma Oli.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki inked the pact, committing to compensation and various supports for families affected by the September protests. Boj Bikram Thapa represented the families of those killed and injured. The agreement also promises a high-level investigation into alleged human rights violations during the protests.

Key changes include the introduction of a 'No-vote' option on ballots and the establishment of a commission to combat corruption. Karki described the agreement as a significant step toward a governance model that prioritizes the ideas and future of young Nepalese citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025