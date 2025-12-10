Milestone Agreement: Nepal's Path to Youth-Led Governance

Nepal's interim government and representatives from Generation Z have signed a pivotal 10-point agreement focusing on electoral reforms and governance improvements. The accord is seen as a response to the youth-led protests that led to the fall of the former government led by K P Sharma Oli.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki inked the pact, committing to compensation and various supports for families affected by the September protests. Boj Bikram Thapa represented the families of those killed and injured. The agreement also promises a high-level investigation into alleged human rights violations during the protests.

Key changes include the introduction of a 'No-vote' option on ballots and the establishment of a commission to combat corruption. Karki described the agreement as a significant step toward a governance model that prioritizes the ideas and future of young Nepalese citizens.

