Explosion in Central Cologne Under Investigation by German Authorities

German police and prosecutors are investigating an explosion that took place early Monday in central Cologne, a police spokesperson confirmed. The explosion, which damaged commercial property and slightly injured a bystander, is not currently being treated as a terrorist act.

The blast occurred near a nightclub called Vanity on the Hohenzollernring ring road. While authorities have not confirmed a connection, they are probing whether this incident is linked to a recent string of explosions in North-Rhine Westphalia suspected to involve organized crime gangs.

All possible motives are being examined, the police spokesperson noted. This follows a series of similar occurrences across the region in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)