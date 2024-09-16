Left Menu

Explosion in Central Cologne Under Investigation by German Authorities

German police and prosecutors are probing an explosion in central Cologne, which caused damage to commercial properties and mildly injured a bystander. The incident, which occurred early Monday, is not suspected to be terrorism-related. Authorities are investigating possible connections to other recent explosions in North-Rhine Westphalia.

German police and prosecutors are investigating an explosion that took place early Monday in central Cologne, a police spokesperson confirmed. The explosion, which damaged commercial property and slightly injured a bystander, is not currently being treated as a terrorist act.

The blast occurred near a nightclub called Vanity on the Hohenzollernring ring road. While authorities have not confirmed a connection, they are probing whether this incident is linked to a recent string of explosions in North-Rhine Westphalia suspected to involve organized crime gangs.

All possible motives are being examined, the police spokesperson noted. This follows a series of similar occurrences across the region in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

