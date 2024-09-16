Explosion in Central Cologne Under Investigation by German Authorities
German police and prosecutors are probing an explosion in central Cologne, which caused damage to commercial properties and mildly injured a bystander. The incident, which occurred early Monday, is not suspected to be terrorism-related. Authorities are investigating possible connections to other recent explosions in North-Rhine Westphalia.
German police and prosecutors are investigating an explosion that took place early Monday in central Cologne, a police spokesperson confirmed. The explosion, which damaged commercial property and slightly injured a bystander, is not currently being treated as a terrorist act.
The blast occurred near a nightclub called Vanity on the Hohenzollernring ring road. While authorities have not confirmed a connection, they are probing whether this incident is linked to a recent string of explosions in North-Rhine Westphalia suspected to involve organized crime gangs.
All possible motives are being examined, the police spokesperson noted. This follows a series of similar occurrences across the region in recent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)