Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Sparks Violence in Papua New Guinea

Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has led to the deaths of between 20 and 50 people, according to a United Nations official on Monday.

The conflict, which began days ago, continues to rage in the Porgera Valley, near the site of a landslide in May that the government estimates killed over 2,000 people.

UN humanitarian adviser Mate Bagossy confirmed at least 20 deaths, with local authorities in Enga province suggesting the toll could be as high as 50. Security forces are now being deployed, though the impact remains uncertain.

Police Commissioner David Manning declared an emergency on Saturday, saying the violence was incited by illegal miners and settlers terrorizing local communities. In response, New Porgera gold mine has suspended operations until at least Thursday.

Operations General Manager James McTiernan expressed his sorrow over the violence, which has endangered local employees and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)