Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Sparks Violence in Papua New Guinea

Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has resulted in the deaths of between 20 and 50 people. The conflict, occurring in the Porgera Valley, has prompted the National Police Commissioner to declare an emergency. The nearby New Porgera gold mine has suspended operations due to the escalating violence.

Updated: 16-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:38 IST
Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has led to the deaths of between 20 and 50 people, according to a United Nations official on Monday.

The conflict, which began days ago, continues to rage in the Porgera Valley, near the site of a landslide in May that the government estimates killed over 2,000 people.

UN humanitarian adviser Mate Bagossy confirmed at least 20 deaths, with local authorities in Enga province suggesting the toll could be as high as 50. Security forces are now being deployed, though the impact remains uncertain.

Police Commissioner David Manning declared an emergency on Saturday, saying the violence was incited by illegal miners and settlers terrorizing local communities. In response, New Porgera gold mine has suspended operations until at least Thursday.

Operations General Manager James McTiernan expressed his sorrow over the violence, which has endangered local employees and their families.

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

