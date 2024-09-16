Left Menu

Tragic Fishing Trip: Man Drowns in Delhi Wetland

A 32-year-old man named Mukesh Ram drowned in a wetland in southwest Delhi while fishing with acquaintances. Despite the presence of his companions, no one informed anyone about the incident immediately. Mukesh's body was recovered two days later after his brother lodged a missing complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:53 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man drowned while fishing in a southwest Delhi wetland, police reported on Monday. The victim, identified as Mukesh Ram, was found floating in the Najafgarh area's wetland.

The incident, which took place on September 12, occurred when Mukesh slipped into deep waters while fishing with Tusleshwar, Monu, and a child. Overcome with fear, his companions fled the scene and failed to inform authorities, stated a senior police officer.

Mukesh's brother, Dinesh Ram, filed a missing person's report on September 14. Mukesh's body was subsequently recovered from the wetland, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

