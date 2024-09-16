Moroccan Security Thwarts Mass Migration Attempt to Ceuta

Moroccan security forces have effectively stopped groups of individuals who attempted to forcibly cross the border into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. The coordinated effort followed a surge in online activity inciting mass migration.

The Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed that no one breached the border fence, attributing the containment to the joint efforts of Spanish and Moroccan security services. Recent days saw online calls for mass migration, prompting increased security measures including helicopter patrols.

Moroccan authorities have detained 60 individuals suspected of inciting the mass migration attempt using social networks, according to a statement from the Moroccan intelligence agency DGSN. Videos circulating on local networks showed groups near the Moroccan border town of Fnideq and a significant security presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)