French Researcher Pleads Guilty in Russia 'Foreign Agent' Case
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, pleaded guilty to breaking Russia's 'foreign agent' laws. The Moscow court is considering his case under a special regime that ensures a reduced sentence. Arrested in June, Vinatier faces up to just over three years in prison after failing to register and collecting military information.
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, pleaded guilty on Monday to violating Russia's 'foreign agent' laws, according to Russian state media.
Moscow's district court agreed to assess his case under a special regime, which guarantees a lighter sentence. The special procedure ensures Vinatier's punishment cannot exceed two-thirds of the maximum five-year term, potentially resulting in a sentence of just over three years.
Vinatier, 48, was detained in June by the FSB security service for not registering as a 'foreign agent' while collecting military information valuable to foreign intelligence. France has described his detention as arbitrary and demands his immediate release.
