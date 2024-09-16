French Researcher Pleads Guilty in Russia 'Foreign Agent' Case

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, pleaded guilty on Monday to violating Russia's 'foreign agent' laws, according to Russian state media.

Moscow's district court agreed to assess his case under a special regime, which guarantees a lighter sentence. The special procedure ensures Vinatier's punishment cannot exceed two-thirds of the maximum five-year term, potentially resulting in a sentence of just over three years.

Vinatier, 48, was detained in June by the FSB security service for not registering as a 'foreign agent' while collecting military information valuable to foreign intelligence. France has described his detention as arbitrary and demands his immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)