Teen Held for Double Homicide Over Eviction Row in Shahdara

A 17-year-old boy was detained for allegedly murdering his landlord's two sons in Shahdara amidst a dispute over a Rs 4 lakh security deposit, officials reported on Monday. Following a tip-off, the boy was apprehended in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Rakesh Paweriya, stated that the juvenile and his family had been tenants in Asfak's house at Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. The accused revealed that his family had paid Asfak Rs 4 lakh as security, allowing them to stay rent-free until the amount was repaid.

After Asfak moved out, his sons, Irshad (30) and Shahid (20), allegedly pressured the tenants to vacate without returning the security. An altercation led the boy to fatally shoot the brothers. The juvenile, who was detained using technical evidence, is currently a Class 12 student and works as a helper with an AC mechanic. Police disclosed that the victims had criminal backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)