Left Menu

Teen Held for Double Homicide Over Eviction Row in Shahdara

A 17-year-old was apprehended for allegedly killing his landlord's two sons following a dispute over a Rs 4 lakh security deposit. The incident took place in Shahdara's Geeta Colony. The accused, who lived with his family as tenants, shot the victims after being pressured to vacate the property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:13 IST
Teen Held for Double Homicide Over Eviction Row in Shahdara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was detained for allegedly murdering his landlord's two sons in Shahdara amidst a dispute over a Rs 4 lakh security deposit, officials reported on Monday. Following a tip-off, the boy was apprehended in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Rakesh Paweriya, stated that the juvenile and his family had been tenants in Asfak's house at Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. The accused revealed that his family had paid Asfak Rs 4 lakh as security, allowing them to stay rent-free until the amount was repaid.

After Asfak moved out, his sons, Irshad (30) and Shahid (20), allegedly pressured the tenants to vacate without returning the security. An altercation led the boy to fatally shoot the brothers. The juvenile, who was detained using technical evidence, is currently a Class 12 student and works as a helper with an AC mechanic. Police disclosed that the victims had criminal backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024