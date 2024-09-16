Left Menu

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump: Suspect Charged with Federal Gun Crimes

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been charged with federal gun crimes after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Routh allegedly possessed a firearm despite being a convicted felon and had an obliterated serial number on it. The incident occurred near Trump's golf course and follows a previous attempt in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:55 IST
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump: Suspect Charged with Federal Gun Crimes

A suspect in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged Monday with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of an already tumultuous White House race.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of firearm possession despite being a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More serious charges may follow as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek a grand jury indictment.

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, to answer standard questions about his work status and income. Smiling as he spoke with a public defender, Routh reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment post-appearance.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle through shrubbery lining Trump's golf course, about 400 yards away. An agent fired, prompting Routh to drop the rifle and flee in an SUV, leaving behind the firearm, two backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera. He was later apprehended in a neighboring county.

It marks the second assassination attempt on Trump in two months. In July, a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a Pennsylvania rally. Shortly after, President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024