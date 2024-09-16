Suspected Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump: Suspect Charged with Federal Gun Crimes

A suspect in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged Monday with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of an already tumultuous White House race.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of firearm possession despite being a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More serious charges may follow as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek a grand jury indictment.

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, to answer standard questions about his work status and income. Smiling as he spoke with a public defender, Routh reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment post-appearance.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle through shrubbery lining Trump's golf course, about 400 yards away. An agent fired, prompting Routh to drop the rifle and flee in an SUV, leaving behind the firearm, two backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera. He was later apprehended in a neighboring county.

It marks the second assassination attempt on Trump in two months. In July, a bullet grazed Trump's ear during a Pennsylvania rally. Shortly after, President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)