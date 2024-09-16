MV Sounion Safeguarded: Successful Towing After Houthi Attack

The Greek-registered oil tanker MV Sounion, which recently came under attack by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, has been successfully relocated to a safe zone, the EU's naval mission Aspides reported on Monday.

The operation ensured that no oil was spilled, mitigating potential environmental hazards.

This successful towing mission underscores the EU's capability to swiftly address and manage maritime threats and emergencies in international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)