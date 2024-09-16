Police Crackdown on Alleged Unauthorized Religious Conversion Scheme

Four individuals have been detained for allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of treating ailments and exploiting superstitions, according to police reports on Monday.

Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam disclosed that authorities received a tip-off about illegal conversion activities at Achhelal's residence in Pakhrauli village under the Kotwali Dehat police station's jurisdiction. The arrests took place on Sunday following a police raid where the suspects were allegedly luring impoverished Dalit community members and children with false promises, leading to their conversion to Christianity.

Salam stated, "We obtained information indicating that Achhelal's house was involved in unauthorized conversion activities through traditional healing practices. Further investigation revealed that Kanhaiyalal, son of Chhotelal from Bhadiyan, Lambhua, was responsible for these conversion acts."

Achhelal, along with his associates, was accused of exploiting the superstitions of poor Dalits, children, and adults by making empty promises to cure their illnesses and fulfill other desires.

The suspects were identified as Achhelal, Rajiv Kumar, Mukesh, and Subhash Kumar. They have been charged under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, among other legal provisions.

All four were presented in a local court and subsequently placed in judicial custody. Salam noted that two other individuals, Kanhaiyalal and Raju, previously arrested and in judicial custody, were linked to similar conversion networks in other districts. Further investigations are ongoing, with additional legal actions anticipated as necessary.

