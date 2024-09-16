Police Crackdown on Alleged Unauthorized Religious Conversion Scheme
Four individuals were taken into custody for allegedly converting people to Christianity by exploiting their superstitions and promising to cure ailments. The arrests were made following a police raid on Achhelal’s residence in Sultanpur district. Those arrested include Achhelal, Rajiv Kumar, Mukesh, and Subhash Kumar. Authorities continue to investigate.
- Country:
- India
Four individuals have been detained for allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of treating ailments and exploiting superstitions, according to police reports on Monday.
Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam disclosed that authorities received a tip-off about illegal conversion activities at Achhelal's residence in Pakhrauli village under the Kotwali Dehat police station's jurisdiction. The arrests took place on Sunday following a police raid where the suspects were allegedly luring impoverished Dalit community members and children with false promises, leading to their conversion to Christianity.
Salam stated, "We obtained information indicating that Achhelal's house was involved in unauthorized conversion activities through traditional healing practices. Further investigation revealed that Kanhaiyalal, son of Chhotelal from Bhadiyan, Lambhua, was responsible for these conversion acts."
Achhelal, along with his associates, was accused of exploiting the superstitions of poor Dalits, children, and adults by making empty promises to cure their illnesses and fulfill other desires.
The suspects were identified as Achhelal, Rajiv Kumar, Mukesh, and Subhash Kumar. They have been charged under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, among other legal provisions.
All four were presented in a local court and subsequently placed in judicial custody. Salam noted that two other individuals, Kanhaiyalal and Raju, previously arrested and in judicial custody, were linked to similar conversion networks in other districts. Further investigations are ongoing, with additional legal actions anticipated as necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Kavach-5: Delhi Police Raids Net 74 Narco-Offenders Amid Intensified Drug Crackdown
Notice not issued to Arvind Kejriwal by CBI as he was already in judicial custody, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju tells SC.
Coaching deaths: Delhi Court sends 6 accused people to 14-day judicial custody.
Rouse Avenue Court Orders Judicial Custody for Six Accused in Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre Drownings
RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till Sept 23 by CBI court in financial irregularities case.