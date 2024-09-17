Left Menu

Ecuadorian President Seeks Constitutional Reform for Foreign Military Bases

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced plans to propose a constitutional reform allowing foreign military bases in the country. The president emphasized the necessity of such a measure for a comprehensive response to transnational conflicts. This proposal aims to amend Article 5 of the Ecuadorian Constitution.

  • Ecuador

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa is set to propose a constitutional reform to permit the establishment of foreign military bases in the country. Noboa made this announcement Monday through a post on X.

'Today we will present a partial constitutional reform to the national assembly which substantially modifies article 5 of the constitution that prohibits the establishment of foreign military bases for military purposes. In a transnational conflict, we need a national and international response,' Noboa said in the message.

This move marks a significant shift in Ecuador's defense policy and is expected to spark debate among lawmakers and citizens alike.

