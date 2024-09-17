End of an Era: US Troops Complete Withdrawal from Niger

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger has been completed, according to an American official on Monday.

A small contingent of military personnel remains to guard the US Embassy, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh informed reporters.

Earlier this year, Niger's ruling junta annulled an agreement that permitted US troops to operate in the West African nation. A few months later, officials from both countries announced a joint statement indicating that US troops would complete their withdrawal by mid-September.

Last month, the US handed over its final military bases in Niger to local authorities, though approximately two dozen American soldiers remained for administrative tasks associated with the withdrawal, according to Singh.

The expulsion of American troops following a coup in Niger last year holds significant ramifications for Washington, as it forces the abandonment of vital bases used for counterterrorism in the Sahel. Groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State are active in the region, with one, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), currently operating in multiple countries and seeking to expand.

Niger was seen as a crucial ally in the region for Western countries to combat rising jihadi insurgencies. The US and France previously had over 2,500 military personnel in the region, investing heavily in military aid and training.

Recently, however, Niger has distanced itself from Western allies, opting instead for Russian support. Russian military trainers arrived in Niger in April to bolster the nation's air defenses.

