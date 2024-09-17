Attempted Assassination Raises Security Concerns Around Trump
A man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course was arrested with two gun-related charges. The incident raises security concerns as it took place only two months after another gunman attacked Trump. The suspect, Ryan Routh, has a history of felony convictions but had no direct sight or fired shots at Trump.
An armed suspect was arrested after allegedly hiding for nearly 12 hours at Donald Trump's Florida golf course in an attempt to assassinate the former president. The suspect was spotted with a rifle as Trump played nearby, according to authorities.
Ryan Routh, who has a serious criminal background, was captured about 40 minutes later on Interstate 95. Records show Routh's presence at the golf course since the early hours of Sunday. The rifle, digital camera, and a bag of food were found at the scene.
The Secret Service is under scrutiny for security lapses, with Trump blaming Democratic rhetoric for inciting the attempt. Further investigations are underway to determine Routh's motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
