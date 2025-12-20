Nepal's Interim PM Affirms Commitment to March Election Amidst Security Concerns
In a recent address, Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki guaranteed that the upcoming March election will proceed as planned, dismissing postponement rumors. She emphasized the election as vital for national stability, addressing Gen Z-led unrest aftermaths and reiterating the government's security efforts to ensure a fair electoral process.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, has dismissed claims of any intentions to delay the parliamentary elections scheduled for March next year. Speaking on the occasion of completing 100 days in office, Karki reassured the nation that preparations are on track for elections, which she deems essential for the country's stability.
In a statement addressing national concerns, Karki noted the confusion surrounding the elections and emphasized their significance for democracy and good governance. She reiterated that the elections, to be held on March 5, 2026, are crucial in stabilizing the nation and urged the youth to express their aspirations through ballots.
The backdrop of her announcement involves the aftermath of the Gen Z uprising that led to her appointment as interim leader. Despite security challenges stemming from the protests, Karki assured robust security measures, including the recovery of looted weapons and reinforcement of police infrastructure, to support a fair electoral environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Swirls Around Honduran Electoral Process Amid U.S. Visa Denials
Parliamentary Relevance in Decline: Sibal's Concerns for Democracy
Rahul Gandhi Engages with German Leaders on Global Cooperation and Democracy
Parliament's Decline: Kapil Sibal's Warning on Democracy
Rahul Gandhi Champions Democracy and Global Engagement in Germany