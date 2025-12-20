Left Menu

Nepal's Interim PM Affirms Commitment to March Election Amidst Security Concerns

In a recent address, Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki guaranteed that the upcoming March election will proceed as planned, dismissing postponement rumors. She emphasized the election as vital for national stability, addressing Gen Z-led unrest aftermaths and reiterating the government's security efforts to ensure a fair electoral process.

Updated: 20-12-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:43 IST
Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki (Photo/ PMO Handout). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, has dismissed claims of any intentions to delay the parliamentary elections scheduled for March next year. Speaking on the occasion of completing 100 days in office, Karki reassured the nation that preparations are on track for elections, which she deems essential for the country's stability.

In a statement addressing national concerns, Karki noted the confusion surrounding the elections and emphasized their significance for democracy and good governance. She reiterated that the elections, to be held on March 5, 2026, are crucial in stabilizing the nation and urged the youth to express their aspirations through ballots.

The backdrop of her announcement involves the aftermath of the Gen Z uprising that led to her appointment as interim leader. Despite security challenges stemming from the protests, Karki assured robust security measures, including the recovery of looted weapons and reinforcement of police infrastructure, to support a fair electoral environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

