Man Arrested After Attempted Assassination on Trump at Florida Golf Course

A man identified as Ryan Routh was arrested on Monday for hiding with a rifle near former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, allegedly attempting to assassinate him. This comes after a July attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service is under pressure for these security lapses.

Former President Donald Trump was unharmed during the incident. Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe disclosed that Trump's visit to the West Palm Beach golf course was not on his public schedule. The armed suspect was spotted and fired upon by Secret Service agents but managed to flee initially. Authorities later arrested Routh.

Documents revealed that Routh had a history of firearms-related offenses and was the subject of prior FBI tips. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack. The Secret Service has been criticized for security lapses, leading to the resignation of its former director and increased security measures for Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)