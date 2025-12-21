Left Menu

Stray Cow Breach: Security Lapse Near Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

A stray cow caused a security scare near Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's vehicle at a public event. Authorities launched a probe, and a supervisor was suspended. The incident highlighted ongoing issues with stray cattle in the region, raising concerns about VVIP security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A second security scare in a month involved a stray cow approaching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's car moments after he exited it at the Gorakhnath overbridge inauguration.

The breach, captured on video, prompted an internal probe, resulting in the suspension of a municipal supervisor. Authorities pledged to tighten security.

The incident underscored ongoing debates about stray cattle and security under BJP rule, with similar breaches raising questions on public safety.

