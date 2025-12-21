Stray Cow Breach: Security Lapse Near Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

A second security scare in a month involved a stray cow approaching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's car moments after he exited it at the Gorakhnath overbridge inauguration.

The breach, captured on video, prompted an internal probe, resulting in the suspension of a municipal supervisor. Authorities pledged to tighten security.

The incident underscored ongoing debates about stray cattle and security under BJP rule, with similar breaches raising questions on public safety.