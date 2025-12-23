Daring Heist Exposes Louvre's Security Lapses

The world-renowned Louvre museum in France has been compelled to review its security protocols after a brazen heist led to the theft of crown jewels valued at $102 million. On October 19, burglars managed to infiltrate the highly visited institution, highlighting significant security lapses.

The culprits staged the heist using a movers' lift to access the balcony of the Apollo gallery. In less than seven minutes, they broke the window, used angle grinders to open display cases, and escaped via scooters. Following the incident, security bars were installed, and a mobile police unit now monitors the iconic site.

A total of eight suspects have been identified, yet the jewels remain missing. The Louvre, facing additional issues such as structural weaknesses and staff strikes, affirmed its commitment to enhancing security with the addition of 100 cameras next year and a continued transformation of its defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)