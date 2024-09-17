Left Menu

U.S. Denies Recognizing Houthi Government Amid Missile Attack Tensions

The U.S. has dismissed claims made by a senior Houthi official that it offered to recognize the Houthi government in Sanaa. The claim follows a Houthi missile reaching central Israel, prompting Israeli retaliation threats. The U.S. termed the claim as 'total fabrication' amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:38 IST
The U.S. has dismissed allegations from a senior Houthi official stating that Washington offered to recognize the Houthi government in Sanaa. The claims, made public on Monday, were deemed false by a U.S. official.

The allegations came shortly after a ballistic missile from the Houthi group struck central Israel, marking a significant escalation and prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a severe response. 'There are always communications after every operation,' said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau. 'These calls involve either threats or incentives, but no success in that direction has been achieved.'

A U.S. State Department official criticized the Houthi claims as 'propaganda' and stressed that such coverage unjustly legitimizes misinformation. Al-Bukhaiti added that these communications also included threats of U.S. military action via intermediaries. The Houthis have intensified attacks amid the Gaza conflict, with over 80 ships targeted since November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

