U.S. Denies Recognizing Houthi Government Amid Missile Attack Tensions

The U.S. has dismissed allegations from a senior Houthi official stating that Washington offered to recognize the Houthi government in Sanaa. The claims, made public on Monday, were deemed false by a U.S. official.

The allegations came shortly after a ballistic missile from the Houthi group struck central Israel, marking a significant escalation and prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a severe response. 'There are always communications after every operation,' said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau. 'These calls involve either threats or incentives, but no success in that direction has been achieved.'

A U.S. State Department official criticized the Houthi claims as 'propaganda' and stressed that such coverage unjustly legitimizes misinformation. Al-Bukhaiti added that these communications also included threats of U.S. military action via intermediaries. The Houthis have intensified attacks amid the Gaza conflict, with over 80 ships targeted since November.

