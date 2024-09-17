Left Menu

UN Expert Calls for Bridging Geopolitical Divides to Strengthen Global Democracy

Speaking to the Human Rights Council, Katrougalos underscored the importance of reinvigorating North-South dialogue on democracy and human rights.

Updated: 17-09-2024 12:50 IST
UN Expert Calls for Bridging Geopolitical Divides to Strengthen Global Democracy
Speaking to the Human Rights Council, Katrougalos underscored the importance of reinvigorating North-South dialogue on democracy and human rights. Image Credit:

Modern democracy is facing increasing strain due to challenges posed by globalisation, with a UN expert emphasizing the need for respect for States’ independence and sovereignty to ensure equal participation in global decision-making processes.

George Katrougalos, the Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order, highlighted the growing divide between the Global North and South, fuelled by disagreements on values, human rights, and interventionism. He stressed that this divide hampers the development of a democratic international order.

Speaking to the Human Rights Council, Katrougalos underscored the importance of reinvigorating North-South dialogue on democracy and human rights. He also called for the participation of citizens to foster a more democratic global society and urged collective efforts to overcome these geopolitical divides, ensuring a fairer and more equitable global order.

 
 

