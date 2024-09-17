Ursula von der Leyen Pushes Gender Parity in EU Commission

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is making strides in gender parity by appointing women to key roles in her new team. Despite initial resistance from various EU member states, von der Leyen succeeded in raising female representation to 40%.

Her team includes six women in eight top positions, with herself and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas already in place, and Spanish Socialist Teresa Ribero heading the green transition. Von der Leyen also addressed the resignation of French heavyweight Thierry Breton, appointing former Prime Minister Stephane Sejourne in his stead.

Von der Leyen's efforts come amid rigorous negotiations with individual EU governments and political group leaders, aiming for a well-balanced Commission. The new team is slated to begin its work on November 1, although delays are possible. The Commission proposes legislation and ensures compliance across the EU's 27 member countries, encompassing a range of portfolios similar to government ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)