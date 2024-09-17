Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Pushes Gender Parity in EU Commission

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has appointed women to many of the top roles in her new team for her next five-year tenure. Despite resistance from EU member states, von der Leyen has increased female representation to 40%. The new Commission team is set to start work on November 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:51 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Pushes Gender Parity in EU Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is making strides in gender parity by appointing women to key roles in her new team. Despite initial resistance from various EU member states, von der Leyen succeeded in raising female representation to 40%.

Her team includes six women in eight top positions, with herself and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas already in place, and Spanish Socialist Teresa Ribero heading the green transition. Von der Leyen also addressed the resignation of French heavyweight Thierry Breton, appointing former Prime Minister Stephane Sejourne in his stead.

Von der Leyen's efforts come amid rigorous negotiations with individual EU governments and political group leaders, aiming for a well-balanced Commission. The new team is slated to begin its work on November 1, although delays are possible. The Commission proposes legislation and ensures compliance across the EU's 27 member countries, encompassing a range of portfolios similar to government ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024