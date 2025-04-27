Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance at the Vatican: Seeking Presence Amid Papal Proceedings

Taiwan's diplomatic outreach at the Vatican was evident as the nation's envoy expressed hopes for President Lai Ching-te's attendance at the inauguration of a new pope. The foresight, expressed during Pope Francis' funeral, underscores Taiwan's intent to secure its global diplomatic position.

Only 12 countries, including the Vatican, maintain formal ties with Taiwan, claimed by China as its territory. The Taiwanese government had aimed for President Lai's presence to engage with international figures. Instead, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen represented Taiwan, signaling diplomatic perseverance.

During the Vatican visit, Chen engaged with global leaders such as Japan's Foreign Minister, further advancing Taiwan's international relations. Amid concerns over China's atheist-state influence on church appointments, Chen expressed hopes for improved Vatican ties, emphasizing a desire for Taiwan's continued presence on the world stage.

