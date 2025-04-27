Left Menu

Tragedy in Columbia County: Deputy Falls in the Line of Duty

A tragic incident occurred in Columbia County where two deputies were shot during a traffic stop, resulting in the death of one. The suspect, James Blake Montgomery, is being pursued by authorities. Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences and emphasized the valiant efforts of law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evans | Updated: 27-04-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 06:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a devastating turn of events in Columbia County, two sheriff's deputies were shot during a Saturday evening traffic stop, resulting in the tragic death of one officer. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatality at approximately 6:30 pm, with the second deputy hospitalized, according to a report by WDRW television station.

The suspect, identified as James Blake Montgomery, is at large and believed to be in a camper located near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road. Columbia County deputies are actively searching for Montgomery, employing helicopters and drones in the expansive manhunt.

Governor Brian Kemp released a heartfelt statement addressing the tragedy, mourning the loss and expressing gratitude for the courage of the fallen officer. Kemp underscored the profound respect owed to those who serve in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

