Tragedy in Columbia County: Deputy Falls in the Line of Duty

In a devastating turn of events in Columbia County, two sheriff's deputies were shot during a Saturday evening traffic stop, resulting in the tragic death of one officer. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatality at approximately 6:30 pm, with the second deputy hospitalized, according to a report by WDRW television station.

The suspect, identified as James Blake Montgomery, is at large and believed to be in a camper located near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road. Columbia County deputies are actively searching for Montgomery, employing helicopters and drones in the expansive manhunt.

Governor Brian Kemp released a heartfelt statement addressing the tragedy, mourning the loss and expressing gratitude for the courage of the fallen officer. Kemp underscored the profound respect owed to those who serve in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)