New Appointments in Madhya Pradesh: Governor Administers Oath to CIC and Information Commissioners

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel administered the oath of office to the newly appointed chief information commissioner, Vijay Yadav, and three information commissioners at a ceremony. The event, held at Raj Bhawan, was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and other dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:25 IST
In a significant administrative event, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed chief information commissioner (CIC) and three information commissioners.

The newly appointed officials include retired IPS officer Vijay Yadav as the CIC, along with Dr. Vandana Gandhi, Dr. Umashankar Pachori, and retired judge Omkar Nath as information commissioners. The appointments aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in information dissemination across the state.

The oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, various cabinet colleagues, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Chief Secretary Veera Rana, and Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, among other prominent officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

