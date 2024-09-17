Supreme Court Rejects PIL for Lawyers' Summer Dress Code Change

The Supreme Court has refused a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to exempt lawyers from wearing black coats and gowns in court during the summer months. The court emphasized that adherence to a dress code is essential for maintaining decorum in legal proceedings.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, suggested that the petitioner, Shailendra Mani Tripathi, could submit a representation to the Bar Council of India and state bar councils. This would allow them to make a decision on the matter, keeping in mind the varying climates across different regions.

The court highlighted that proper attire is necessary, and one cannot argue cases in informal clothing like 'kurta-payjama' or shorts and T-shirts. Although the petition was not entertained, the petitioner was permitted to withdraw it.

(With inputs from agencies.)