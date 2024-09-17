Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Nominates Candidates for Key EU Posts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen nominated candidates for key EU executive positions. Each EU member state is represented. Notable nominees include Piotr Serafin for Budget, Raffaele Fitto for Cohesion Policy, Wopke Hoekstra for Climate, and Teresa Ribera for Competition. The appointments carry significant political and strategic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Nominates Candidates for Key EU Posts
nominee
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday nominated her candidates for pivotal roles in the EU executive branch. Every member state in the EU's 27-nation bloc is allocated a seat at the Commission table, leading to a diverse roster of nominees.

Among the key nominations is Piotr Serafin (Poland) for the Budget portfolio. Serafin, a seasoned diplomat who previously served as head of cabinet for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his tenure as European Council president, faces the daunting task of drafting the EU's next seven-year budget.

Another critical nomination is Raffaele Fitto (Italy) for the Cohesion Policy role. Fitto, the European affairs minister under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right administration, has been scrutinized for Italy's management of EU COVID-19 bailout funds. His appointment has sparked discussions among EU lawmakers who might contest it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024