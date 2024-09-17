Ursula von der Leyen Nominates Candidates for Key EU Posts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday nominated her candidates for pivotal roles in the EU executive branch. Every member state in the EU's 27-nation bloc is allocated a seat at the Commission table, leading to a diverse roster of nominees.

Among the key nominations is Piotr Serafin (Poland) for the Budget portfolio. Serafin, a seasoned diplomat who previously served as head of cabinet for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his tenure as European Council president, faces the daunting task of drafting the EU's next seven-year budget.

Another critical nomination is Raffaele Fitto (Italy) for the Cohesion Policy role. Fitto, the European affairs minister under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right administration, has been scrutinized for Italy's management of EU COVID-19 bailout funds. His appointment has sparked discussions among EU lawmakers who might contest it.

(With inputs from agencies.)