eThekwini Invests R2M in Cato Ridge AgriPark and Enhances Chatsworth Ablution Facilities

The eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development and Planning Committee has approved a significant investment of over R2 million for the refurbishment of chicken houses at the Cato Ridge AgriPark, located near Hammarsdale. This decision is part of the municipality's broader strategy to combat job losses and unemployment by enhancing local agribusinesses.

The acquisition of the Cato Ridge Chicken Farm aligns with the City’s Agribusiness Masterplan, which was adopted in 2020. This 10-year strategic initiative aims to attract at least R1 billion in investment across the agribusiness value chain.

Nkululeko Hlongwane, Agri-Business Senior Manager for Business Development and Production, presented to the committee that the upgrade of the chicken houses is crucial for improving production capacity and efficiency. The enhancements will enable each production unit to support 25,000 broilers per cycle, significantly boosting the farm’s commercial potential. With the improvements, the Cato Ridge AgriPark is expected to produce 250,000 broiler chickens per cycle, generating an estimated annual income of R102 million.

The refurbished Cato Ridge AgriPark will also provide new opportunities for local Agricultural Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprises (agriSMMEs) to engage in broiler chicken production and the meat value chain. Currently, seven businesses operating in the chicken houses have created around 17 long-term jobs.

Economic Development and Planning Committee Chairperson, Thembo Ntuli, emphasized that the committee’s primary goal is to foster inclusive economic development and job creation through such initiatives.

In addition to the agribusiness investment, the municipality has also made strides in improving local infrastructure. The refurbishment of ablution facilities in Chatsworth has created 23 jobs for residents of the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement. The project, carried out by the Area-Based Management Unit in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Unit, addressed blockages and overflow issues by rehabilitating 500 dilapidated toilets.

Proportional Representative Councillor, Buyisiwe Gumede, praised the municipality for its efforts, noting that while the project is a positive step, there are still pressing needs in the community, including housing and utility shortages.

Ward 71 resident, Sphamandla Msomi, also expressed appreciation for the improved ablution facilities, acknowledging the significant impact on residents' quality of life.