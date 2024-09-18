Left Menu

India Seeks Review of Indus Water Treaty

India has formally requested Pakistan to review the Indus Water Treaty due to 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes. The treaty, signed in 1960, governs the usage of cross-border rivers. India cited demographic changes, environmental concerns, clean energy development, and cross-border terrorism impacts for the reassessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:17 IST
India Seeks Review of Indus Water Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has formally asked Pakistan to review the Indus Water Treaty, citing 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in circumstances that necessitate a reassessment of the agreement.

The notification, issued on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the IWT, follows concerns about demographic shifts, environmental issues, and clean energy needs to meet emissions targets.

The call for review, involving projects like Kishanganga and Ratle, highlights the impact of cross-border terrorism and questions the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanism, urging government-to-government negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024