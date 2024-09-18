India Seeks Review of Indus Water Treaty
India has formally requested Pakistan to review the Indus Water Treaty due to 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes. The treaty, signed in 1960, governs the usage of cross-border rivers. India cited demographic changes, environmental concerns, clean energy development, and cross-border terrorism impacts for the reassessment.
India has formally asked Pakistan to review the Indus Water Treaty, citing 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in circumstances that necessitate a reassessment of the agreement.
The notification, issued on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the IWT, follows concerns about demographic shifts, environmental issues, and clean energy needs to meet emissions targets.
The call for review, involving projects like Kishanganga and Ratle, highlights the impact of cross-border terrorism and questions the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanism, urging government-to-government negotiations.
