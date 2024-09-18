India Seeks Review of Indus Water Treaty

India has formally asked Pakistan to review the Indus Water Treaty, citing 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in circumstances that necessitate a reassessment of the agreement.

The notification, issued on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the IWT, follows concerns about demographic shifts, environmental issues, and clean energy needs to meet emissions targets.

The call for review, involving projects like Kishanganga and Ratle, highlights the impact of cross-border terrorism and questions the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanism, urging government-to-government negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)