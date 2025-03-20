Cricket Meets Clean Energy: Luminous and Rajasthan Royals Power Solar Revolution
Rajasthan Royals partnered with Luminous Power Technologies to launch innovative solar solutions. The collaboration includes a special jersey for the T-20 Premier League, supporting women's empowerment and clean energy. Luminous unveiled new advanced energy products and a marketing campaign to accelerate solar adoption in India.
In a compelling partnership, Rajasthan Royals and Luminous Power Technologies have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge solar energy solutions, reflecting a commitment to sustainability in India.
Showcasing a special edition jersey for the T-20 Premier League, this collaboration not only enhances electric infrastructure but also supports women's empowerment through innovative energy alternatives.
Luminous introduced new solar products as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at increasing solar adoption. By targeting consumer education, Luminous positions itself as a leader in India's growing solar energy sector.
