In a compelling partnership, Rajasthan Royals and Luminous Power Technologies have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge solar energy solutions, reflecting a commitment to sustainability in India.

Showcasing a special edition jersey for the T-20 Premier League, this collaboration not only enhances electric infrastructure but also supports women's empowerment through innovative energy alternatives.

Luminous introduced new solar products as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at increasing solar adoption. By targeting consumer education, Luminous positions itself as a leader in India's growing solar energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)