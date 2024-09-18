Left Menu

Supreme Court Adjourns Money Laundering Act Hearing to October 16

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on whether to reconsider its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Originally set for October 3, the hearing was adjourned to October 16 due to a judge's leave. The petitioners strongly opposed the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:51 IST
Supreme Court Adjourns Money Laundering Act Hearing to October 16
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed to October 16 the hearing on a possible reconsideration of its 2022 verdict that upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, a three-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, had initially deferred the matter to October 3. This decision came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, requested an adjournment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, vehemently opposed this deferment. Later, Justice Kant informed that due to Justice C T Ravikumar's leave from September 27 to October 13, the hearing will now take place on October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024