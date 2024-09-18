Supreme Court Adjourns Money Laundering Act Hearing to October 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed to October 16 the hearing on a possible reconsideration of its 2022 verdict that upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, a three-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, had initially deferred the matter to October 3. This decision came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, requested an adjournment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, vehemently opposed this deferment. Later, Justice Kant informed that due to Justice C T Ravikumar's leave from September 27 to October 13, the hearing will now take place on October 16.

