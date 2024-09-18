Deadly Pager Explosions Rock Lebanon
The death toll from exploding pagers in Lebanon has risen to 12, including two children, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of being responsible for the explosions. Israel has not commented on the accusations.
The death toll from exploding pagers in Lebanon has increased to 12, including two children, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed on Wednesday.
Both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have pointed fingers at Israel for the series of pager explosions. However, Israel has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the allegations.
The incidents have sparked a wave of fear and uncertainty across Lebanon, raising questions about the safety and security of everyday electronic devices.
