Centre Allocates Rs 12,554 Crore for National Disaster Relief and Modernization

The Centre has allocated a substantial Rs 12,554 crore to various states this year for relief and rehabilitation amid assorted natural disasters, according to officials on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry sanctioned an additional Rs 890.69 crore to five states to bolster their fire services system under the Scheme for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.

Under this year's plan, approximately Rs 12,554 crore from the National and State Disaster Mitigation and Response Funds has been approved for urban flood management, fire services, glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation, among other disaster relief efforts, a Union Home Ministry senior official remarked, listing the highlights of the Modi 3.0 government's first 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)