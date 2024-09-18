Left Menu

Centre Allocates Rs 12,554 Crore for National Disaster Relief and Modernization

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 12,554 crore for relief and rehabilitation following natural disasters across various states. Additionally, Rs 890.69 crore was allocated for the expansion of fire services. Government initiatives also include training 2.31 lakh volunteers for disaster response and introducing amendments to strengthen disaster management protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:27 IST
The Centre has allocated a substantial Rs 12,554 crore to various states this year for relief and rehabilitation amid assorted natural disasters, according to officials on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry sanctioned an additional Rs 890.69 crore to five states to bolster their fire services system under the Scheme for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.

Under this year's plan, approximately Rs 12,554 crore from the National and State Disaster Mitigation and Response Funds has been approved for urban flood management, fire services, glacial lake outburst flood risk mitigation, among other disaster relief efforts, a Union Home Ministry senior official remarked, listing the highlights of the Modi 3.0 government's first 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

