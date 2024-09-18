Kenny Morolong Highlights Digital Empowerment at Meta for Government Summit

During the second Meta for Government Summit in Johannesburg, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, underscored the transformative impact of digital platforms like Meta on citizen engagement and empowerment. Addressing attendees through a virtual platform, he emphasized the importance of using digital tools to provide educational resources, job opportunities, and real-time government communication.

Morolong described the summit as timely, given the current challenges and opportunities in government communication and economic development in South Africa. He noted that digital media platforms play a crucial role in fostering direct and effective interactions between the government and citizens, facilitating a more responsive governance model.

"Government has made digital engagement central to our efforts to uplift our people and empower them to take charge of their destinies," Morolong stated, highlighting the role of these platforms in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in creating jobs and expanding their reach.

The Deputy Minister also tackled the pressing issues of misinformation and online threats, urging Meta to take an active role in combating fake news and disinformation. He warned about the dangers of cyberbullying and the need for ethical digital practices, calling for collaboration to ensure safe and effective digital engagement.

Thabo Makenete, Meta’s Head of Public Policy for Southern Africa, shared insights on leveraging WhatsApp for public announcements and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance content richness and outreach. He emphasized the necessity for government to embrace AI as a key tool for addressing contemporary challenges.

The summit highlighted a collective commitment to fostering a connected, informed, and resilient society through innovative digital engagement strategies.