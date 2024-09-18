Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes Charges Against Abused Mother in Delayed Reporting Case

The Delhi High Court has dropped charges against a mother for not promptly reporting her daughter's sexual assault by her husband. The court recognized the mother's own trauma and abuse at the hands of her husband. The delay reportedly occurred due to fear and threats from the abuser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:45 IST
Delhi High Court Quashes Charges Against Abused Mother in Delayed Reporting Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ended criminal proceedings against a mother accused of failing to report the sexual assault of her daughter by her husband. The court noted that the mother was herself a severe abuse victim.

The minor girl suffered sexual assaults and physical abuse from her father. Justice Anish Dayal overturned the charges against the mother under section 21 of the POCSO Act, noting that prosecuting her would harm both her and her daughter, who relies on her support.

The woman reported the assault after taking her daughter to a psychiatrist, despite threats from her husband. The court highlighted that legal provisions should protect victims rather than punish them, stressing the trauma the mother and daughter experienced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024