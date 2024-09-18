Delhi High Court Quashes Charges Against Abused Mother in Delayed Reporting Case

The Delhi High Court has ended criminal proceedings against a mother accused of failing to report the sexual assault of her daughter by her husband. The court noted that the mother was herself a severe abuse victim.

The minor girl suffered sexual assaults and physical abuse from her father. Justice Anish Dayal overturned the charges against the mother under section 21 of the POCSO Act, noting that prosecuting her would harm both her and her daughter, who relies on her support.

The woman reported the assault after taking her daughter to a psychiatrist, despite threats from her husband. The court highlighted that legal provisions should protect victims rather than punish them, stressing the trauma the mother and daughter experienced.

(With inputs from agencies.)