UAE Mandates Female Board Members for Private Joint-Stock Companies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Wednesday that private joint-stock companies must allocate at least one board seat for women after the completion of the current board's term.

Implemented from January 2025, this decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance diversity and increase women's representation in leadership roles, the Ministry of Economy stated.

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri affirmed that this measure aligns with the UAE's vision to improve gender balance, empowering women in the business sector and increasing their presence in decision-making roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)