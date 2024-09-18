Left Menu

UAE Mandates Female Board Members for Private Joint-Stock Companies

The UAE announced that private joint-stock companies must allocate at least one board seat for women starting January 2025. This decision aims to enhance diversity and women's representation in leadership roles, following a similar mandate for public joint-stock companies. The move supports the UAE's broader strategy for gender balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:50 IST
UAE Mandates Female Board Members for Private Joint-Stock Companies
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Wednesday that private joint-stock companies must allocate at least one board seat for women after the completion of the current board's term.

Implemented from January 2025, this decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance diversity and increase women's representation in leadership roles, the Ministry of Economy stated.

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri affirmed that this measure aligns with the UAE's vision to improve gender balance, empowering women in the business sector and increasing their presence in decision-making roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

