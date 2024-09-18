Government Launches 'Samanvaya' Portal for Nationwide Cybercrime Crackdown
The government has introduced 'Samanvaya,' a one-stop portal designed to facilitate the sharing of cybercrime data among state police forces. The portal offers features like crime mapping, data analytics, and inter-state cooperation. Additionally, a new cyber commandos unit is being created to bolster cyber security efforts across the country.
In a major move to clamp down on cybercrime, the government is rolling out a new portal called 'Samanvaya.' This one-stop platform will enable the sharing of crucial data among state police forces to combat cybercriminal activities, officials announced.
'Samanvaya' will serve as a comprehensive repository encompassing crime mapping, data analytics, and inter-state coordination. Developed using the 'Pratibimb' software by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the portal will enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies nationwide.
A new cadre of 'Cyber Commandos' is also being established, with a target of training 5,000 experts in five years. These commandos will provide critical support in cyber patrolling and act as first responders in the event of cyberattacks. Training for senior officers has already started at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad since September 2.
