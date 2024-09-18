Major Insurgent Attack Shakes Mali's Security

Mali's security situation remained fraught on Wednesday after insurgents launched a devastating attack on Tuesday. Elite police trainees were killed, strategic areas overrun, and the presidential jet set ablaze.

Analysts and diplomats labeled the assault a severe setback for the junta government. The regional bloc ECOWAS and the European Union issued condemnations.

Flights to Bamako's main airport, a key attack site, resumed Wednesday. JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility, asserting numerous casualties and significant military equipment damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)