Major Insurgent Attack Shakes Mali's Security

Insurgents attacked Mali's elite police training academy, airport, and other areas, killing trainees and causing significant damage. The assault, claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked JNIM, is seen as a major blow to the junta government. International bodies like ECOWAS and the EU have condemned the attack.
Mali's security situation remained fraught on Wednesday after insurgents launched a devastating attack on Tuesday. Elite police trainees were killed, strategic areas overrun, and the presidential jet set ablaze.
Analysts and diplomats labeled the assault a severe setback for the junta government. The regional bloc ECOWAS and the European Union issued condemnations.
Flights to Bamako's main airport, a key attack site, resumed Wednesday. JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility, asserting numerous casualties and significant military equipment damage.
