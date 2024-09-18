Left Menu

Major Insurgent Attack Shakes Mali's Security

Insurgents attacked Mali's elite police training academy, airport, and other areas, killing trainees and causing significant damage. The assault, claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked JNIM, is seen as a major blow to the junta government. International bodies like ECOWAS and the EU have condemned the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali's security situation remained fraught on Wednesday after insurgents launched a devastating attack on Tuesday. Elite police trainees were killed, strategic areas overrun, and the presidential jet set ablaze.

Analysts and diplomats labeled the assault a severe setback for the junta government. The regional bloc ECOWAS and the European Union issued condemnations.

Flights to Bamako's main airport, a key attack site, resumed Wednesday. JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claimed responsibility, asserting numerous casualties and significant military equipment damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

