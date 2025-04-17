Left Menu

Exploring New Criminal Laws and Digital Currency Challenges at Rajasthan Police Academy

A seminar at the Rajasthan Police Academy discussed new criminal laws alongside digital currency investigation insights. Inaugurated by Rajasthan DGP U R Sahoo, speakers included Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and National Police Academy engineer Nitin Sharma. Attendees included senior Rajasthan police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:25 IST
Exploring New Criminal Laws and Digital Currency Challenges at Rajasthan Police Academy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seminar focusing on the challenges and opportunities of enforcing new criminal laws was held at the Rajasthan Police Academy. Key topics included advancements in cryptocurrency investigations.

Inaugurated by DGP U R Sahoo, the seminar featured insights from Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and Nitin Sharma, a senior engineer from the National Police Academy, who provided valuable perspectives on digital currencies and related platforms.

Prominent attendees included DG SCRB and Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi, DG Technical Services Anil Paliwal, and other notable police officials of Rajasthan, underscoring the importance of this discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025