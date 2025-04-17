Exploring New Criminal Laws and Digital Currency Challenges at Rajasthan Police Academy

A seminar focusing on the challenges and opportunities of enforcing new criminal laws was held at the Rajasthan Police Academy. Key topics included advancements in cryptocurrency investigations.

Inaugurated by DGP U R Sahoo, the seminar featured insights from Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and Nitin Sharma, a senior engineer from the National Police Academy, who provided valuable perspectives on digital currencies and related platforms.

Prominent attendees included DG SCRB and Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi, DG Technical Services Anil Paliwal, and other notable police officials of Rajasthan, underscoring the importance of this discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)