Exploring New Criminal Laws and Digital Currency Challenges at Rajasthan Police Academy
A seminar at the Rajasthan Police Academy discussed new criminal laws alongside digital currency investigation insights. Inaugurated by Rajasthan DGP U R Sahoo, speakers included Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and National Police Academy engineer Nitin Sharma. Attendees included senior Rajasthan police officials.
A seminar focusing on the challenges and opportunities of enforcing new criminal laws was held at the Rajasthan Police Academy. Key topics included advancements in cryptocurrency investigations.
Inaugurated by DGP U R Sahoo, the seminar featured insights from Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and Nitin Sharma, a senior engineer from the National Police Academy, who provided valuable perspectives on digital currencies and related platforms.
Prominent attendees included DG SCRB and Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi, DG Technical Services Anil Paliwal, and other notable police officials of Rajasthan, underscoring the importance of this discussion.
