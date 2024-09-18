Left Menu

Cabinet Approves Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan with Rs 79,156 Crore Budget

The Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, allocating Rs 79,156 crore, to uplift tribal communities in 63,000 villages across India. It focuses on improving socio-economic aspects such as health, education, and livelihoods, with 25 interventions by 17 ministries, monitored on the PM Gati Shakti Portal.

Updated: 18-09-2024 18:07 IST
The Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan on Wednesday, with an extensive budget of Rs 79,156 crore aimed at enhancing the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across India.

This comprehensive program intends to benefit five crore tribal families residing in 63,000 tribal-majority villages, spread across 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and Union territories.

The initiative will address critical gaps in infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through a series of 25 targeted interventions spearheaded by 17 line ministries, which will monitor progress via the PM Gati Shakti Portal.

