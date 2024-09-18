MLA's Son Arrested in Connection with Minor Girl’s Suicide Case

Zaim Beg, son of Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, was apprehended on Wednesday evening concerning the tragic suicide of a minor girl, local police reported.

Authorities have been probing two cases implicating Zahid Beg and his wife, Seema Beg, for allegedly coercing a minor into child labor and provoking another young girl to commit suicide, with Zaim Beg facing accusations in both incidents.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan disclosed that the investigation unearthed evidence of forced labor involving the minor, who had voiced intentions to flee before her untimely death. Zaim Beg's involvement was confirmed, prompting his arrest near the Bhadohi-Jaunpur border. The situation is currently under legal scrutiny.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit after the girl's death, which also led to the rescue of a 17-year-old working at the MLA's residence.

Consequent to the findings, charges have been filed against Zahid Beg and Seema Beg under the Bonded Labour System (Prohibition) Act, section 108. The labor department has similarly launched proceedings against the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)