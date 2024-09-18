Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Releases NADA India’s Anti-Doping Guide in Braille Script

In a significant step towards promoting inclusivity in sports, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Second Edition of the Inclusion Conclave, organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India, in New Delhi today. The event also saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Ms. Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the transformative impact of sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He stated, “Our focus remains on providing quality training, developing inclusive infrastructure, and discovering talent from the grassroots. This holistic approach ensures that everyone, regardless of background or ability, has the chance to excel and contribute to India’s sporting success.”

Dr. Mandaviya underscored India’s commitment to empowering Divyang sportspersons and highlighted the nation’s enhanced role in anti-doping through international cooperation and capacity building. A notable moment during the conclave was the release of the “NADA India’s Anti-Doping Guide” in Braille, marking a significant step towards breaking barriers in the anti-doping landscape.

Ms. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, in her address, reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusivity in sports, stressing the importance of ethical practices and robust anti-doping measures. The event also featured insights from Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Dr. Mayumi YaYa Yamamoto, Director of the Asia/Oceania Office at WADA, who joined virtually.

The conclave included engaging panel discussions on the legal framework, technology in sports, and reflections from para-athletes, alongside an inclusive anti-doping workshop. With over 500 participants, the event served as a vital platform for collaboration and strategy development to ensure fair play and tailored anti-doping programs for all athletes.

NADA India successfully concluded its second Inclusion Conclave, building on the momentum from its inaugural event, and reaffirming its dedication to fostering an inclusive sporting environment for all.