US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Over Ongoing Repression

The United States has announced new sanctions against 12 individuals linked to Iran's violent repression of its citizens. These sanctions target members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other figures involved in stifling peaceful protests, two years after Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

The United States issued a new round of Iran sanctions on Wednesday, targeting 12 individuals for their roles in Tehran's 'ongoing, violent repression of the Iranian people,' including its 'brutal crackdown on peaceful protests.'

Two years after Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, the sanctions target members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian prison officials, and others responsible for lethal operations overseas, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury said Iran's security forces, including the IRGC and its Basij paramilitary force, led a crackdown on peaceful protests in cities across Iran.

The IRGC units reportedly used lethal force against protesters, made arrests for political expression, and attempted to intimidate the Iranian populace through violence.

