U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Over Human Rights Violations

The United States issued a fresh wave of sanctions against Iran on Wednesday, targeting individuals associated with the country's violent repression of its people.

The sanctions focus on 12 people tied to Tehran's brutal crackdown on peaceful protests and include members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian prison officials.

This development arrives two years after Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amin died in police custody, a key point referenced by the U.S. Treasury Department in their announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)