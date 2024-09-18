Left Menu

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Over Human Rights Violations

The United States announced new sanctions on Wednesday targeting 12 individuals connected to Iran's violent repression of its people, including members of the IRGC and Iranian prison officials. These measures mark two years since the death of Mahsa Amin in police custody.

Updated: 18-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:13 IST
The United States issued a fresh wave of sanctions against Iran on Wednesday, targeting individuals associated with the country's violent repression of its people.

The sanctions focus on 12 people tied to Tehran's brutal crackdown on peaceful protests and include members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian prison officials.

This development arrives two years after Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amin died in police custody, a key point referenced by the U.S. Treasury Department in their announcement.

