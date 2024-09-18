Left Menu

BRS Party Awaits Clarity on 'One Nation, One Election' Implementation from Centre

BRS party's KT Rama Rao insists the central government must provide clarity on implementing 'one nation, one election' before the party can decide its stance. He highlighted pressing issues such as conducting a census, delimiting constituencies, and implementing women's reservation prior to the 2029 general elections.

Updated: 18-09-2024
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party is seeking clarity from the Centre on the implementation of the 'one nation, one election' initiative. Senior party leader KT Rama Rao stated that their position on the proposal would remain undecided until these details are provided.

Rama Rao pointed to several key issues that must be addressed, including the completion of a nationwide census, the delimitation of electoral constituencies, and the enforcement of women's reservation policies, all of which need to be finalized before the 2029 general elections.

The Union cabinet has approved the 'one nation, one election' proposal, based on recommendations from a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, but details on how this will be executed remain unclear, prompting concerns from various political factions.

