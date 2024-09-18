Left Menu

Fake Doctor's Rs 3 Crore Scam Exposed: Over 400 Students Duped with Phony Medical Degrees

Vijay Sharma, posing as a doctor, was arrested for selling counterfeit medical degrees to over 400 unsuspecting students, amassing over Rs 3 crore. The fraudulent scheme involved Khusro Memorial P.G. College issuing fake MBBS degrees. Sharma and associates created degrees from various universities. The police have now arrested Sharma and sealed the college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:11 IST
Fake Doctor's Rs 3 Crore Scam Exposed: Over 400 Students Duped with Phony Medical Degrees
Vijay Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Sharma, a man impersonating a doctor, was apprehended for orchestrating a racket involving the sale of fake medical degrees to more than 400 students. The fraudulent operation amassed over Rs 3 crore, according to police on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Khusro Memorial P.G. College issued counterfeit MBBS degrees from numerous universities. The college management, including Sharma, had collected around ₹3.7 crore in fees from these students, who were unaware of the degrees' illegitimacy until they attempted to apply for licenses or jobs.

Sharma confessed to generating fake degrees from universities in Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, Roorkee, and Kanpur. He and his associates used the proceeds to amass significant property. Sharma, who had three prior fraud cases against him, was involved in a consultancy issuing fake degrees. The college has since been sealed, and two other persons, including the owner, were also arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024