Fake Doctor's Rs 3 Crore Scam Exposed: Over 400 Students Duped with Phony Medical Degrees

Vijay Sharma, a man impersonating a doctor, was apprehended for orchestrating a racket involving the sale of fake medical degrees to more than 400 students. The fraudulent operation amassed over Rs 3 crore, according to police on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Khusro Memorial P.G. College issued counterfeit MBBS degrees from numerous universities. The college management, including Sharma, had collected around ₹3.7 crore in fees from these students, who were unaware of the degrees' illegitimacy until they attempted to apply for licenses or jobs.

Sharma confessed to generating fake degrees from universities in Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, Roorkee, and Kanpur. He and his associates used the proceeds to amass significant property. Sharma, who had three prior fraud cases against him, was involved in a consultancy issuing fake degrees. The college has since been sealed, and two other persons, including the owner, were also arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)