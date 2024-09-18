Four Arrested for Communal Slogan Raising During Barawafaat Procession

Four individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly raising communal slogans during a Barawafaat procession, which disturbed the peace, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena stated that the incident took place on September 16, when certain individuals were captured on video chanting provocative slogans with an intent to ignite discord. The video was later circulated on social media.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Parvez Siddiqui (25), Mansoor (26), Tauqeer (24), and Anwar (27), all affiliated with the Bijpur police station locality. The accused were presented before the court for further judicial processes on Wednesday, as confirmed by SP Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)