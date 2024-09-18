Left Menu

Four Arrested for Communal Slogan Raising During Barawafaat Procession

Four individuals were arrested for raising communal slogans during a Barawafaat procession, aiming to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. The incident, recorded and shared online, led to legal action against Parvez Siddiqui, Mansoor, Tauqeer, and Anwar, all of Bijpur police station. They were presented in court on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:51 IST
Four Arrested for Communal Slogan Raising During Barawafaat Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly raising communal slogans during a Barawafaat procession, which disturbed the peace, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena stated that the incident took place on September 16, when certain individuals were captured on video chanting provocative slogans with an intent to ignite discord. The video was later circulated on social media.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Parvez Siddiqui (25), Mansoor (26), Tauqeer (24), and Anwar (27), all affiliated with the Bijpur police station locality. The accused were presented before the court for further judicial processes on Wednesday, as confirmed by SP Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024